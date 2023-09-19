LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae

Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.