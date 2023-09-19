About Cookies on This Site

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L
LT19HBHSIN

LT19HBHSIN

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG’s intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness
Hygiene Fresh ™

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99% of bacteria.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae

Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Fresh 0 Zone
Fresh 0 Zone

Save your time for defrosting

Fresh 0 Zone is controlled at temperature around 0℃ and it helps you start cooking without time-consuming thawing.
Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Touch LED Display
Touch LED Display

Easy Control

Touch LED Display provides the pleasure
of operating and enhances elegance of
your refrigerator.
LED Panel Lighting
LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.
Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.
Fast & Convenient Control

Fast & Convenient Control

With Smart ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFresh+™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

No

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

4.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

13.3

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

10

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

120

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

376

Storage Volume Total (L)

506

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

78

Depth without door (mm)

599

Depth without handle (mm)

700

LT19HBHSIN

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L