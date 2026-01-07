About Cookies on This Site

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L + 14 Places Dishwasher |TrueStream™ | QuadWash™ | EasyRack™ Plus | Inverter Direct Drive | SmartThinQ™

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L + 14 Places Dishwasher |TrueStream™ | QuadWash™ | EasyRack™ Plus | Inverter Direct Drive | SmartThinQ™

LT19HBHWIN.DFC4001
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor for Energy Efficiency and Durability
  • LINEARCooling™: Minimum Temperature Fluctuations
  • Purified Internal Air with 5-Step Filtering Hygiene FRESH+™
  • 14 Place Setting Dishwasher
  • White Color
  • Quad Wash
More
Products in this Bundle: 2

LT19HBHWIN

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L
LG Dishwasher - DFC435FW

DFC435FW

14 Places Dishwasher |TrueStream™ | QuadWash™ | EasyRack™ Plus | Inverter Direct Drive | SmartThinQ™
Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG’s intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

Super White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

4.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

13.3

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

10

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

120

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

376

Storage Volume Total (L)

506

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

599

Depth without handle (mm)

700

Packing Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

78

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

No

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Super White

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

All Spec

APPERANCE

Tub Material

STS

Colors

White

Status Indicators

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

BASIC SPEC

Total Place Settings

14

Display Type

LED

Installation Type

Free Standing

Panel Type

Front Control

CYCLE/OPTION

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

No

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Machine Clean

Machine Clean(Steam)

Normal

No

Number of Options

8

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10

Refresh

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Steam

Yes

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Adjustable Leg (mm)

30

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

680 x 890 x 665

Packing Weight (kg)

55

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

600 x 850 x 600

Product Weight (kg)

51

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Noise Level (dBA)

43

Cycle Time

233

Express Cycle Time

38

Noise Emission Class

B

Turbo Cycle Time

59

Water Consumption(L)

9.5

KEY FEATURE

Auto Opening Door

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Yes

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

Yes

POWER / RATINGS

Frequency (Hz)

50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (W)

1600-1800 W

Power Supply (V)

220-240 V~

RACK FEATURES

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Adjustable)

Cutlery Baskets

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

