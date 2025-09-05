Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Top Fridge, 21.6 Cu. Ft, Express Freez, Smart Inverter, Matte Black

LT23CBBMIV
Key Features

  • Seals in farm freshness longer
  • Delivers freshness evenly and faster
  • Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

Modern kitchen interiror with a large open lg top freezer refrigerator stocked with various food item explaining how the door cooling feature works.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Delivers freshness evenly and faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance2).

Fresh 0 Zone

Save defrosting time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.

*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQTM  App. (Ref. Display check not supported).

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM  

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only. 

 

2)DoorCooling ⁺ TM  

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling⁺ ™ and Non-DoorCooling⁺ ™ models. 

-Applicable models only. 

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

 

3) Hygiene FreshTM

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.  

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LT23CBBMIV

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1860 x 741

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    No

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    612

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    184

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    6.5

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    15.1

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    428

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    85

  • Depth without door (mm)

    635

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    635

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    94

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1860 x 741

