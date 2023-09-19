About Cookies on This Site

8.3 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Platinum Silver color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor

LT9CBBSIN

Delivers Freshness Evenly
Door Cooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
More space in the freezer
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

You'll have no problem in the event your fridge does. LG's Smart Diagnosis™ lets you easily troubleshoot any issues. LG call center representatives can quickly diagnose most problems over the phone, saving you the time and expense of a service call during your busy schedule.
Energy Efficient

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

585 x 1475 x 665

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

D

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

6.3

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

57

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

177

Storage Volume Total (L)

234

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Cool

No

Express Freeze

No

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Dot Display]

Manual Control

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

52

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

630 x 1595 x 735

Packing Weight (kg)

52

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

585 x 1475 x 665

Product Weight (kg)

47

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Metallic Decoration (Shelf)

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

Door (Material)

PET

Handle Type

Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

183

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_2L Bottle Storage

No

Door Basket_Transparent

1 Full + 2 Half + 1 Egg

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)

Yes

Metallic Decoration (Shelf)

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

