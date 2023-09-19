8.3 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Platinum Silver color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
585 x 1475 x 665
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
D
CAPACITY
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
6.3
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
57
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
177
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
234
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Cool
-
No
-
Express Freeze
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Manual Control
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
52
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
630 x 1595 x 735
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
52
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
585 x 1475 x 665
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
47
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
183
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Door Basket_2L Bottle Storage
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
1 Full + 2 Half + 1 Egg
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Egg Tray
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
What people are saying
-
LT9CBBSIN
8.3 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Platinum Silver color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor