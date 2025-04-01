8.5 Cu.Ft Top Freezer Refrigerator I Prime Silver color I Smart Inverter Compressor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for *up to 7days.
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Optimal temperatures everywhere
The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
Multi Air Flow spread inside downward
Energy efficient & durable
LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
Pull-out tray
Easy to pull out shelf. Makes it easier for you to retrieve food stored inside.
Bigger fruits & veggie box
With a large vegetable compartment, you can store more vegetables and fruit while maintaining their freshness.
