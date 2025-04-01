Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8.5 Cu.Ft Top Freezer Refrigerator I Prime Silver color I Smart Inverter Compressor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

8.5 Cu.Ft Top Freezer Refrigerator I Prime Silver color I Smart Inverter Compressor

8.5 Cu.Ft Top Freezer Refrigerator I Prime Silver color I Smart Inverter Compressor

LT9CBBSIVN
  • Front View
  • Open View
  • Upper Part Open View
  • Upper Part Inside View
  • Down Part Inside View
  • Down Part Inside View 2
  • Side Open Door
  • Left View
  • Right View
  • Right with open View
  • Side View
  • Back view
  • SASO
Front View
Open View
Upper Part Open View
Upper Part Inside View
Down Part Inside View
Down Part Inside View 2
Side Open Door
Left View
Right View
Right with open View
Side View
Back view
SASO

Key Features

  • Seals in farm freshness longer
  • Optimal temperatures everywhere
  • Energy efficient & durable

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for *up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Optimal temperatures everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal  temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

Multi Air Flow spread inside downward

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).

Image of the refrigerator flat door

Flat Door

Pull-out tray

Easy to pull out shelf. Makes it easier for you to retrieve food stored inside.

Bigger fruits & veggie box

With a large vegetable compartment, you can store more vegetables and fruit while maintaining their freshness.

SASO label

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 