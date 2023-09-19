We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Home theater LHD756, 5.1ch Surround system (4 Tallboy), 1,200W, Bluetooth, FM radio, Bass Subwoofer, DVD HTS
All Spec
-
Front Speaker
-
250 x 1200 x 250
-
Center Speaker
-
360 x 60 x 75
-
Rear Speaker
-
250 x 1200 x 250
-
Subwoofer
-
250 x 336 x 310
-
Ch
-
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
-
1200W
-
Top & Bottom cabinet (slot)
-
Yes
-
Home Menu
-
Yes
-
Display
-
FLD
-
USB
-
1
-
Mic - Mic In (φ6.3)
-
2
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
-
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
-
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
-
1
-
HDMI - Out
-
1
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes
-
Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel
-
5.1
-
Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type
-
Push in (Spring)
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Optical (direct key)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Karaoke - Mic Volume/Echo Volume
-
Yes
-
Fanfare
-
Yes
-
Scoring
-
Yes
-
Howlling Canceller
-
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
-
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
-
Yes
-
DVD-R
-
Yes
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR Mode)
-
Yes/No
-
DVD+R
-
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW (Video mode)
-
Yes
-
Video CD/Super VCD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Audio CD
-
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes
-
MPEG2
-
Yes
-
XvId
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
MP3 - ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Format
-
2bit/ 8bit Sub-pictureText-based Subtitle
-
Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz/50Hz
-
NTSC/PAL Hz - Resolution
-
upto 1080p 24/60Hz
-
VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
Last Scene memory
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
Power Resume
-
Yes
-
Parental Lock
-
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Fast Forward - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Fast Back - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Forward Slow - BD, DVD (-VR)
-
Yes
-
Reverse Slow
-
Yes
-
Pause - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Forward Step - BD, DVD (-VR)
-
Yes
-
Title/Track - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Chapter - BD, DVD (-VR)
-
Yes
-
Time - BD, DVD (-VR)
-
Yes
-
Title/Track - HDMV, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Chapter - HDMV, DVD (-VR)
-
Yes
-
DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Tuning Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Band - FM/FM (RDS)/AM
-
Yes/No/No
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
Model Name
-
S76T1-S
-
SPL
-
81dB
-
System
-
Closed Type
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm (1ea)
-
Woofer Unit
-
3" Parabola (2EA)
-
Impedance
-
4Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
-
Non - Shielded
-
Model Name
-
S76T1-S
-
SPL
-
81dB
-
System
-
Closed Type
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm (1ea)
-
Woofer Unit
-
3" Parabola (2EA)
-
Impedance
-
4Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
-
Non - Shielded
-
Model Name
-
S76T1-C
-
SPL
-
81dB
-
System
-
Closed Type
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm (1ea)
-
Woofer Unit
-
3" Parabola (2EA)
-
Impedance
-
4Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
-
Non - Shielded
-
Model Name
-
S75T1-W
-
SPL
-
84dB
-
System
-
Bass Reflect
-
Woofer Unit
-
7" Paper
-
Impedance
-
3Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
-
Non - Shield
-
Instruction Manual
-
Printing Book
-
Instruction Manual - Simple Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
-
CB 1
-
Remote Control Unit - Unified
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 1
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
-
Yes
-
FM/AM Antenna
-
Yes/No
-
Speaker Cable
-
Yes (6EA)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type - Tip on, Offset, Flexo
-
Flexo
