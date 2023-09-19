LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK

About Cookies on This Site

All Spec

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

2.0" x 3.6" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

0.78" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Dome

Passive Radiator

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

5

Battery Life (Hrs)

24hrs

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch(2Way)

Output Power

30W+10W

POWER SUPPLY

DC Output (USB A Type)

Yes

USB C-type

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

2.7 kg

Net Weight

1.1 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Security lock

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

320 x 143 x 145 mm

Speaker

261 x 98 x 95 mm

What people are saying