front view
Left 30 degree view of LG XBOOM XL2S spotlighted on the stage. The XBOOM light are also purple.
LG XBOOM XL2S

Feel the bold party sound

Super Bass Boost and other fun features bring powerful rhythm that will turn the party up.
Right 30 degree view of LG XBOOM XL2S against a black background. There's a blue highlignt behine the speaker, and the blue sound wave graphic comes out from the bottom of the speaker.
Super Bass Boost

Give music a powerful boost

LG XBOOM XL2S generates extra airflow behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that sparks any party into life.
Feel the party
Vocal Sound Control

Sing It Loud and Clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out. You can even do duets with two mics.

A hand holding a microphone tries to press the MIC ECHO button on the top of the speaker.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Phone Cradle

Keep it in a convenient place

Put your phone in the groove so you don’t lose it.

A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S, highlighting on the phone cradle. A smartphone is placed on the phone cradle. Behind, there are silhouettes of people dancing.

*Display may appear differently than shown.

Connectivity

More ways to enjoy the party

Plug in to the AUX and sing your favorite song. Or connect with Bluetooth and radio to play music.

A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S. A word 'FM' is displayed on the LED panel. On the right, connectivity icons are shown.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

