LG XBOOM XL2S
Sing It Loud and Clear
A hand holding a microphone tries to press the MIC ECHO button on the top of the speaker.
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
Keep it in a convenient place
A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S, highlighting on the phone cradle. A smartphone is placed on the phone cradle. Behind, there are silhouettes of people dancing.
*Display may appear differently than shown.
More ways to enjoy the party
A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S. A word 'FM' is displayed on the LED panel. On the right, connectivity icons are shown.
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
-
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
