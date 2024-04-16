We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W
*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Make Your Party Mesmerizing
*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.
Customize Your Party Lighting
Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.
Hold Your Own Concert
There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL9T. Below the image, there are guitar, microphone and bluetooth icons are shown.
Sing it loud and clear
There are people enjoying karaoke in the living room.
Create your own DJ mix
A hand is holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.
Take it everywhere, Enjoy anytime
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
USB
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Carton Box
987 x 523 x 479 mm
-
Speaker
404 x 916 x 428 mm
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.2ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
1,000W
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
150 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
8" x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Size
3" x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
32.2 kg
-
Net Weight
27.5 kg
