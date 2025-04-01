LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BOUNCE.XG2TBK
Key Features

  • Dual dome tweeters
  • Dual passive radiators
  • AI Sound
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
  • Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view from top

BOUNCE

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.


xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Bounce, created in collaboration with will.i.am.

Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

What people are saying

