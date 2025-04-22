Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Winner

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. 

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Unique product sound crafted by will.i.am

Experience the intricate and extraordinary product sound UX crafted by will.i.am. Every sound that accompanies the operation of new xboom - powering on/off, connecting via Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume - has been developed by the artist.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Dynamic sound from the dome tweeter expertly crafted by Peerless

Crafted with a 16mm dome tweeter from Peerless, a century-old high-end Danish audio unit manufacturer, for exceptional sound quality. Enjoy vibrant, dynamic signature sound perfect for outdoor play.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

xboom Grab is placed on rock covered with moss. On the above right side Military standard logo is placed.

Built to last, certified to meet the military standard

Designed for outdoor adventures. Tested to U.S. military standards and proven to pass all 7 durability tests. Built tough to withstand the varied conditions of any environment.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment. 

**Military Testing Details

- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H

- Test Parameters: High temperature, rain, vibration, impact, salt water spray, sand dust, and flooding

- Certification Result: PASS

- Certification Date: December 18, 2024

Enjoy music everywhere with 20 hrs of playtime

Long battery life beyond what you’d expect from a compact speaker. Grab plays up to 20 hrs on a full charge.

*The listed playtime is based on internal testing at 50% volume, with Bluetooth and Voice Enhance mode on, and no lighting.

**Actual playtime may vary.

IP67 water and dust resistant

Rated IP67 to withstand water and dust. Enjoy music everywhere, at a pool party or a beach bash.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment. 

**IP67 fully protects against dust and other similar particles and also fully protects against immersion up to 1m in depth for 30 minutes.

New xboom Grab, Strap on and carry it stylish

Designed to push boundaries and enhance comfort. Tube-shaped body is easy to grab and adds a unique touch to your style.  Carry and hang your speaker easily with the convenient strap.

On the upper left side, xboom Grab is held with its strap on someone's wrist. On the upper right side, xboom Grab is placed on a bicycle's water bottle holder. On the bottom left, will.i.am in white outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand. On the bottom right, will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand.

AI Sound

AI perfects sound for every genre

Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.

will.i.am is holding xboom Grab on his right hand.

AI Calibration

AI calibration for clear sound everywhere

AI calibrates audio based on the size and shape of the space you’re in. Delivers full, undistorted sound whether in a spacious area or a small room.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

AI Lighting

AI lighting that matches music

AI detects genre of your music and delivers the optimal the lighting that syncs with sound. Choose from Ambient, Party, Voice mode to set the mood. Check the informative lighting for speaker’s status.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Stage 301, Bounce and Grab is placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Grab its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Connect multiple speakers and amplify the vibe with Auracast™

Create a party link to pair devices and share it through Auracast™. Access instantly by simply pressing a dedicated button. Dive into immersive sound, amplified by connecting different speakers.

*Only Grab, Bounce, and Stage 301 models released in ’25 can be connected to each other. 

**The representation is for illustrative purposes. Actual size may vary.

