Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

XG2T

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

front view

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.

Military Standards

Military-grade toughness, rugged everywhere

Crank up all your outdoor adventures with the XG2T. Tested and certified to US military standards, the XG2T offers proven durability and maximum performance.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG2T: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.

IP67

Don’t sweat the water and dust

The IP67 waterproof lets your speaker take all the thrills and spills. Enjoy music worry-free.

*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact. IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

String Guide

Ready for the journey

Bring your music anywhere, anytime.

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.
Images of LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.

Sound Boost

Mighty in mini

Enjoy your music with an extra kick using Sound Boost. Customise the sound EQ for a personalised audio experience.

Powerful sound graphics are coming out from the LG XBOOM Go XG2T to show the Sound boost.

Low-sound Enhancement Algorithm

Booming bass even at whisper-soft volumes

You won't miss the details of your favourite songs. We enhanced our bass algorithm to deliver consistently rich bass even at low volumes.

Soundwaves muestra el algoritmo de mejora de sonidos graves de LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

Lace-up your music.
Spice up your life.

  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.

10hrs Battery

Play over the long haul

With 10 hours of battery life, you can enjoy your music anytime.

*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.

*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for up to 10hrs respectively with 50% volume, and when EQ and LED are turned off.

Speaker Phone

Answer calls on the fly

Use the speaker as a phone, and answer calls hands-free as they come in. XG2T makes sure you won’t miss a single call at the height of the action.
All Spec

What people are saying

