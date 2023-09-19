About Cookies on This Site

LG 2023 SC9S Sound Bar for OLED C Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your OLED C Series and soundbar

Complete your C Series OLED TV with the WOW Bracket. It's perfect for enjoying your entertainment on the wall or on a stand.

Synergy that completes a whole new experience

LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.

WOW Bracket

Fits neatly on OLED C Series 

An Exclusive Bracket allows you to place Soundbar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Soundbar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.

*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

يعمل التآزر بين مكبر الصوت من LG والتلفاز على إنشاء صوت آسر

WOW Orchestra

A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound. 

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

LG Sound Bar SC9S setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.

WOW Interface

Control soundbar from your LG TV interface

Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (0- 100), Soundbar Mode Control.

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without any wires or distractions of sound. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high quality sound in a more convenient way. Experience the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Compatibility of LG Soundbar will vary by model.

**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.

***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the soundbar.

Experience Theater Quality Sound

LG Soundbar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced to bring theater-like sound to your living room. It surrounds you in clear and realistic sound from all sides, placing you in the center of your favorite movies for powerful, true-to-life sound with every scene.

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Soundbar and TV to all over the living room.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

World’s 1st Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels

Meet the World’s First Triple Up-firing Channels. It means that LG Soundbar SC9S delivers a wider and richer soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.

A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from Soundbar to right in front of the TV.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates
a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Soundbar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Soundbar .
**The mid-layer is created using Soundbar ’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Feel the Roar of the Bass

Feel stronger, deeper bass in your favorite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer hit low notes with ease, with increased volume, and bass quality transmitted over a longer distance.

A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.

Exceptional Content Experience

Connect your LG Soundbar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favorite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Soundbar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.

Soundbar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

4K Pass-through Keeps
High Quality

LG Soundbar has a 4K Pass-through. It transmits data without losing quality. So you can enjoy both stunning audio and video with minimal connections.
The Soundbar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the Soundbar . A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Soundbar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your Soundbar . It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

The Soundbar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

Connect to the Platform You Use

LG Soundbar s have wider compatibility to work with Google, Alexa and Apple Airplay2. Control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

LG Smart Up-Mixer Let You
Hear Upgraded Sound

Hear the richer sound with LG Soundbar s. It has LG Smart Up-Mixer, converting 2-channel audio into multi-channel surround sound for a richer immersion of sound.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
**9.1.5Ch output depends on channel configuration.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Soundbar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your Soundbar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Soundbar ’s sonic performance.

LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents

Enjoy your content with specialized sound modes— AI Sound Pro. It intelligently analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
An aerial photo of green forest

Looking Forward to a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard boxes and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.
Gray cubes with different heights are placed randomly.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Soundbar as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the Soundbar body use recycled plastic— We’re taking a more considerate approach to portable Soundbar production.

*The above image is for representative purpose.

The Soundbar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Recycled Pulp Packaging

LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam(Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

