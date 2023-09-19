About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SK1D, 2.0ch, 100W, Adaptive Sound Control, Right sound for any content, Bluetooth Stand by,

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

SK1D

SK1D
ASC_(Adaptive_Sound_Control)

Auto_Sound_Engine

 

TV_matching_Design

Bluetooth_Stand-by

Control_with_your_TV_Remote

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Adaptive sound control analyzes content in real time. When ASC detects that you are listening to Dialog it automatically adjusts to allow you crystal clear dialog, when it senses action it raises the sub for more impact.
Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume

LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes your sound at any volume level and maintains precise frequencies at all times. This provides the appropriate sound balance regardless of the volume.
TV Matching Design, complementary perfection

In simplistic elegance, allow the Sound Bar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the Sound Bar. The Sound Bar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
Control with your TV Remote

LG Sound Bar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).

 

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
Key Spec

Number of Channels

2

Output Power

100 W

Main

950 x 71 x 47 mm

All Spec

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

27 W

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 71 x 47 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2

Number of Speakers

2 EA

Output Power

100 W

SOUND EFFECT

Cinema

Yes

Standard

Yes

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

4.1 kg

Main

2.47 kg

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / -

Bluetooth Version

4

Optical

1

USB

1

