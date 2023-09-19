About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM RM1, 25W, 4hours Battery, Handle & Tripod Hole for Public Address and Party Speaker

LG XBOOM RM1, 25W, 4hours Battery, Handle & Tripod Hole for Public Address and Party Speaker

RM1

LG XBOOM RM1, 25W, 4hours Battery, Handle & Tripod Hole for Public Address and Party Speaker

GENERAL

Sales region

MEA

Entity

AF/EF/SB

Target MP

`19.12

System Model Name

RM1-NK

System Model Name - Main Set

RM1-NK

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

255 x 380 x 250

Size (W x H x D) mm

310 x 448 x 333

Set Weight (kg)

4.5

Gross Weight (Kg)

5.4

Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

625/1315/1578

AMPLIFIER

Power Output - Front

25W

Function Selector - AUX 1 (3.5mm)

O

Function Selector - USB1

O

Function Selector - SD Card

O

Function Selector - Bluetooth

O

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

O

Audio In - AUX 1(3.5mm)

O

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

O

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

DISPLAY

Display - Type

LED (7seg / 4 digit)

SOUND

Echo Volume adjustment

O

Bass Volume adjustment

O

Music volume

O

MIC Volume

O

POWER

Power Requirement - Wide

110 ~ 240V

Power Consumption

22W

Power off consumption

0.5W ↓

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Playable File Format - MP3

O

Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC

O

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

O/O

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

O

Convenience - Bluetooth

O

Convenience - BT Auto Connection

O

Convenience - Hole cup for tripod installation

O

Convenience - Handle

O

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Capacity

7.2V 2600mAh

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual - Simple

O

Warranty Card

O

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Flexo

Screw for tripod installation

O

SPEAKER

Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

2.5"

Spreaker - Woofer Unit

8"

Spreaker - Impedance

4ohm

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No

