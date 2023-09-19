LG UHD 4K Smart TV 55 inch Series 91 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, AI Sound Pro, HGiG.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 207
-
Packaging Weight
-
20.3
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1235 x 787 x 260
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
819 x 260
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
15.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
