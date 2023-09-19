About Cookies on This Site

LG 4K OLED Smart TV 65 inch Series CS, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.

LG 4K OLED Smart TV 65 inch Series CS, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.

OLED65CS6LA

LG 4K OLED Smart TV 65 inch Series CS, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.

(2)
Front view
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Fascination on display

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
*Screen images simulated.
a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.

*Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
*Screen images simulated.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.
*Screen images simulated.
Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Seamless Screen

The minimalist view.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Place it anywhere and take in the neat and clear view.
"An evening scene of LG OLED CS on a cabinet in a warmly lit room. An angled view of LG OLED CS in an all-gray space with an image of mountain tops on the display. An LG OLED CS is in a brown-toned living space with elegant decorations. An LG OLED CS is in a bright, airy room with cacti, plants, and ornaments."

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65CS and 55CS.
True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix1 , Amazon Prime2, and Apple TV 3, plus LG channels4, something exciting is always showing.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce NOW, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favorites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Packaged for the planet

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment with SGS certification. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances like Cd and InP, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency minimizes indoor air pollution as you watch, and it even has an high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.
Packaged for the planet OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

 

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
3.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
4.Supported service may differ by country.*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1677 x 950 x 207

Packaging Weight

41.2

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1449 x 832 x 46.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1449 x 862 x 251

TV Stand (WxD)

998 x 251

TV Weight without Stand

24

TV Weight with Stand

32.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

