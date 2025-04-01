We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
- Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
- Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
- Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
*Screen images simulated.
-
65 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
-
9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
Key Spec
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1441 x 826 x 24.3
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
34.1
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1441 x 826 x 24.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1441 x 865/910 x 263
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
485 x 263
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
27.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
All Spec
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
