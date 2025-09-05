We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
World’s first True Wireless TV 83 inch LG OLED evo AI M5 with 4K 144Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025 + LG CineBeam S | Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K Projector with Dolby Atmos + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
Key Features
- 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box.
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- Ultra Short Throw
- 4K UHD Resolution
- Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
- Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
Products in this Bundle: 3
True Wireless TV with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer
4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound like a wired TV.
*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use exeprience.
*Screen images simulated.
- World’s first True Wireless TV 83 inch LG OLED evo AI M5 with 4K 144Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025
- LG CineBeam S | Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K Projector with Dolby Atmos
- 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
Key Spec
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
AUDIO - Speaker System
4.2 channel
AUDIO - Audio Output
60W
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1847 x 1062 x 28.0
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
38.3
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
60W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
4.2 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (3 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2354 x 1210 x 253
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
57
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1847 x 1062 x 28.0
TV Weight without Stand
38.3
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
What people are saying
