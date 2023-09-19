We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG R1 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV
All Spec
-
Type
-
Rollable Display
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
3840*2160
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Yes
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
-
Perfect Color
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
-
Yes
-
Contrast / Perfect Black
-
Perfect Black
-
Contrast / Dimming
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Contrast / Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Motion / Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 120Hz
-
Variable Screen
-
Yes
-
Main Processor (SoC)
-
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
(O20)
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
AI Picture / Pro
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing + Body/Object (8K Only)
-
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
-
Image Enhancing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
-
No / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
-
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
(+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
-
4K HFR
-
No / Yes / No/ Yes
-
2K HFR
-
No / Yes / No / Yes
-
Motion Pro
-
OLED Motion
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
-
4K@120p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
-
No / Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
100W
(WF:40W, 15W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
4.2 ch
-
Direction
-
Front Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
(Optical Output or HP Support Model)
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
-
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Surround mode => 21Y Spec Out
-
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
-
Yes
(WiSA 2.1ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Sound Mode Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Alive
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Next Picks (AI Channel)
-
Yes
-
Magic Explorer (AI Link)
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
360° VR Play
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player -> Media Player
-
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Music Discovery
-
Yes
-
LED Lighting
-
Yes
-
Welcome mode
-
Yes
-
Partial view home
-
Yes
-
Motion Sensor
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Teletext Page
-
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
-
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
-
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
4 (Rear)
-
Version
-
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
RF In
-
2 (RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Line out
-
Yes (Rear, headphone out common)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Yes (Rear, Phone Jack Type)
-
IR Blaster
-
Yes
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Standard
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost
-
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use
-
Differ by region
-
Remote
-
PM21N
-
Battereis
-
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
Differ by region
ex) EU - 36 language (webOS)
-
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Analog DVR
-
Yes
-
Time Shift
-
Yes
