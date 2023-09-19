About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG R1 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG R1 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED65R1PVA

LG R1 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

front full view
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

Rollable Display

Screen Size

65"

Resolution

3840*2160

Wide Viewing Angle

Yes

Color / Wide Color Gamut

Perfect Color

Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

Yes

Contrast / Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Contrast / Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Contrast / Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance Pro

Motion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 120Hz

Variable Screen

Yes

PLATFORM

Main Processor (SoC)

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
(O20)

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

AI Picture / Pro

AI Picture Pro

Face Enhancing + Body/Object (8K Only)

AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

AI Upscaling

AI Upscaling

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

Image Enhancing

Image Enhancing on SQM

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision IQ

No / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

HLG

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
(+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

4K HFR

No / Yes / No/ Yes

2K HFR

No / Yes / No / Yes

Motion Pro

OLED Motion

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

HEVC

4K@120p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

No / Yes

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

Speaker (Sound Output)

100W
(WF:40W, 15W per Channel)

Channel

4.2 ch

Direction

Front Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes
(Optical Output or HP Support Model)

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Surround mode => 21Y Spec Out

OLED Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice Pro

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

WiSA Speakers

Yes
(WiSA 2.1ch)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Sound Mode Sync

Yes

Sound Alive

Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

AI UX

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation/AI

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Apple Homekit

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes

Airplay2

Yes

Next Picks (AI Channel)

Yes

Magic Explorer (AI Link)

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

LG Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player -> Media Player

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

LED Lighting

Yes

Welcome mode

Yes

Partial view home

Yes

Motion Sensor

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Teletext Page

Yes

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes

[DVB] Subtitle

Yes

AD (Audio Description)

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

4 (Rear)

Version

HDMI 2.1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

RF In

2 (RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Headphone out

Yes (Rear)

Line out

Yes (Rear, headphone out common)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes (Rear, Phone Jack Type)

IR Blaster

Yes

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Differ by region

Estimated Annual Operating Cost

Differ by region

Estimated Annual Electricity Use

Differ by region

ACCESSORY

Remote

PM21N

Battereis

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Auto Calibration

Yes

OSD Language

Differ by region
ex) EU - 36 language (webOS)

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes

Digital Recording

Yes

Analog DVR

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

What people are saying