83 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 + LG UHD UR91 65 inch 4K Smart TV, 2023

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise




Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.





*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top


Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.






*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.


Reveal the last detail


LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid color and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own dynamic tone mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.


α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Boost your viewing experience




α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
