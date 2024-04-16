Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 inch LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity, webOS 23, Smart AI thin Q, Magic remote + LG OLED Pose 55 Inch 4K TV Smart TV, All Around-Design, a9 Gen5 AI processor.

OLED83M36LA.55LX1Q

Bundel model
Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Weight without Stand

21

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1420 x 880 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

33.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1225 x 1257 x 495

TV Stand (WxD)

1212 x 495

TV Weight without Stand

21

TV Weight with Stand

22.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Key Spec

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1067 x 28.0

TV Weight without Stand

40.2

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2354 x 1210 x 253

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

59.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1067 x 28.0

TV Weight without Stand

40.2

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

