83 inch LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity, webOS 23, Smart AI thin Q, Magic remote + LG OLED Pose 55 Inch 4K TV Smart TV, All Around-Design, a9 Gen5 AI processor.
-
LG OLED Pose 55 Inch 4K TV Smart TV, All Around-Design, a9 Gen5 AI processor.
-
83 inch LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity, webOS 23, Smart AI thin Q, Magic remote
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
21
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1420 x 880 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
33.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1225 x 1257 x 495
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1212 x 495
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
21
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
Key Spec
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1067 x 28.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
40.2
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2354 x 1210 x 253
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
59.5
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1067 x 28.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
40.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
Buy Directly
OLED83M36LA.55LX1Q
83 inch LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity, webOS 23, Smart AI thin Q, Magic remote + LG OLED Pose 55 Inch 4K TV Smart TV, All Around-Design, a9 Gen5 AI processor.