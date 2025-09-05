About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 | 13 kg Front Load washing Machine | ThinQ(Wi-Fi) | Essense Graphite color

55 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 | 13 kg Front Load washing Machine | ThinQ(Wi-Fi) | Essense Graphite color

55 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 | 13 kg Front Load washing Machine | ThinQ(Wi-Fi) | Essense Graphite color

55QNED80T6B.WFN13
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
  • Enhanced picture and sound quality with the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming
  • XL capacity drum within an LG standard depth footprint of 660mm.
  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Wash 3kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED80 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

55QNED80T6B

55 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
WFN1310BST

WFN1310BST

13 kg Front Load washing Machine | ThinQ(Wi-Fi) | Essense Graphite color
LG QNED80 screen featuring a colorful artwork.

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

Get XL capacity

 

Without taking up XL space.*

Built to fit your laundry and your life.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

*Compared the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Video used for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model featured in video. Please refer to the image gallery for the local model.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

14.9

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 152

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

19.6

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 783 x 257

TV Stand (WxD)

1074 x 257

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

TV Weight with Stand

15.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Print

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13.0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650x950x645

FEATURES - Steam

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

No

Rinse + Spin

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

5 Levels

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

710x1020x670

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

950

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1145

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650x950x645

Weight include packing (kg)

77.0

Weight (kg)

71.0

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Essense Graphite

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

AI Wash

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Bedding Refresh

No

Bed Sheets

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Color Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Double Rinse

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket

Yes

Dress Shirts

Yes

Dry Only

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Jeans

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

One Shirt

Yes

Outdoor

No

Pet Care Wash

Yes

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Quick Wash+Dry

No

Rainy Days

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse Only

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

School Uniforms

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Skin Care

No

Sleeve Hems and Collars

No

Small Load

Yes

Smart Rinse

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wash Only

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.