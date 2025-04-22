We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch LG UHD AI UA75 4k Smart TV 2025+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Features
- Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
- Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
- Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
-
55 Inch LG UHD AI UA75 4k Smart TV 2025
-
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
15.5
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 187
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
24.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 786/746 x 260
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
500 x 260
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
15.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
19.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 120Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
All Spec
