65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 + 20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color

65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 + 20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color

65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 + 20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color

65QNED86A6A.WFN20
Combo front view
front view
frontview
Combo front view
front view
frontview

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • XL capacity drum within an LG standard depth footprint of 660mm.
  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Wash 3kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

65QNED86A6A

65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025
WFN2010BST

WFN2010BST

20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color
LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

Get XL capacity

 

Without taking up XL space.*

Built to fit your laundry and your life.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

*Compared the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Video used for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model featured in video. Please refer to the image gallery for the local model.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.5

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 203

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

33.6

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 909/869 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

340 x 285

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

TV Weight with Stand

26.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Print

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

20

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650x950x780

FEATURES - Steam

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

No

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

No

Rinse + Spin

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

5 Levels

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096038215

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

20

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

710x1012x800

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

780

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1280

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650x950x780

Weight include packing (kg)

87.0

Weight (kg)

80.0

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Essense Graphite

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

AI Wash

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Bedding Refresh

No

Bed Sheets

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Color Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Double Rinse

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket

Yes

Dress Shirts

Yes

Dry Only

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Jeans

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

One Shirt

Yes

Outdoor

No

Pet Care Wash

Yes

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Quick Wash+Dry

No

Rainy Days

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse Only

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

School Uniforms

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Skin Care

No

Sleeve Hems and Collars

No

Small Load

Yes

Smart Rinse

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wash Only

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

