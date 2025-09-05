We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 + 20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color
65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 + 20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color
65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 + 20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color
65QNED86A6A.WFN20
()
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- XL capacity drum within an LG standard depth footprint of 660mm.
- Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
- Wash 3kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
Products in this Bundle: 2
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
Get XL capacity
Without taking up XL space.*
Built to fit your laundry and your life.
*Compared the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).
**Video used for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model featured in video. Please refer to the image gallery for the local model.
- 65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025
- 20 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, Essense Graphite color
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
22.5
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 970 x 203
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
33.6
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 909/869 x 285
TV Stand (WxD)
340 x 285
TV Weight without Stand
22.5
TV Weight with Stand
26.3
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Motion
Motion Pro
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Always Ready
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x780
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
ColdWash
No
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse+
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Softener Level
No
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096038215
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
710x1012x800
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
780
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1280
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x780
Weight include packing (kg)
87.0
Weight (kg)
80.0
FEATURES
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
Add Item
No
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Centum System
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Drum Light
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
Steam+
No
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essense Graphite
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bed Sheets
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Double Rinse
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
Yes
Dress Shirts
Yes
Dry Only
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
Yes
Intensive 60
No
Jeans
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
One Shirt
Yes
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
Yes
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Rainy Days
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse Only
Yes
Rinse+Spin
Yes
School Uniforms
Yes
Silent Wash
Yes
Single Garments
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Small Load
Yes
Smart Rinse
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
Stain Care
Yes
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wash Only
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Find Locally
Recommended Product