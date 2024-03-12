We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 75 Inch, 4K QNED MiniLED TV, Smart TV, a7 Gen 4 Intelligent Processor
Quantum dot, Nanocell, and
mini LEDs. A revolutionary
combination of technology.
LG QNED mini LED represents the dawn of a new era for LCD TVs. The pioneering display combines a mini LED panel with quantum dot NanoCell technology to deliver an all-new TV experience. This is truly the pinnacle of LCD TV.
*LG QNED Mini LED is a Mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.
A new era for LCD TVs.
*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The power of mini LEDs.
*LG QNED Mini LED TV's approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The number of dimming zones is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
NanoCell meets quantum dot.
Quantum dot NanoCell technology delivers a more stunning picture with the combined power of both NanoCell plus and quantum dot. This unique combination of technologies improves color reproduction to create richer and more accurate colors.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There's black magic on display.
*The dimming zone statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Big screen, colossal amounts of
detail.
A view that's flat out
breathtaking.
LG QNED TV mounted flat against the wall in a modern interior space.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
QNED cinema.
Show-stopping performance.
*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
****Supported service may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
FILMMAKER MODE™
The director's vision brought to life.
FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.
HDR 10 pro
Get the full range of enjoyment.
QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.
LG QNED mini LED packs in a host of features to power up your gaming experience. Absolute color and game optimizer deliver smooth, lifelike gameplay while our mini LED display's improved brightness and blacks deliver pinpoint accuracy. Experience everything you play with an unreal level of realism.
QNED sport.
TV in unbeatable form.
LG QNED mini LED was built for the pro leagues. With a large screen, and Bluetooth Surround Sound compatibility LG QNED mini LED brings the full stadium atmosphere into your home, ensuring you always have the best seat in the house.
*Usage may vary by country.
*Speakers sold separately.
α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Brains that will blow your mind.
At the core of LG QNED mini LED is the α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, a groundbreaking chip that uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and optimize content. Every adjustment to picture and sound is automatic, so everything you watch is spectacular.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
AI Picture
This is what pro looks like.
Using a vast database of over one million visual data points, the deep-learning algorithm recognizes content, removes noise, and optimizes picture quality.
*AI picture pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
AI Sound
Sound turned up to pro.
By learning from more than 17 million audio data points, the processor identifies voices, effects, and frequencies so it can then optimize the sound by genre for a more immersive experience. And the new Auto Volume Leveling feature maintains consistent voice levels across different types of content.
Think you know smart?
Think again.
LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.
New home
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
New magic remote
More like a magic wand.
The redesigned magic remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites. In addition to all that you now have magic tap, a clever new trick that connects your phone to your TV.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice command availability may vary by products and countries
*LG TV & audio ar experience is available for download on the app store and google play.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K Mini LED
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
All Spec
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
HDMI Input
-
4 (Side)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Side)
-
USB Input
-
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
-
4K Mini LED
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
75QNED90VPA.AMVG
LG 75 Inch, 4K QNED MiniLED TV, Smart TV, a7 Gen 4 Intelligent Processor