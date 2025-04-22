Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

86QNED86A6A.S70TY
  • front view bundle
  • front view
  • front view
front view bundle
front view
front view

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

86QNED86A6A

86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

TV Weight without Stand

50.0

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2090 x 1215 x 285

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

72.7

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1928 x 1190/1142 x 370

TV Stand (WxD)

380 x 370

TV Weight without Stand

50.0

TV Weight with Stand

58.2

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 