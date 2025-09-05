About Cookies on This Site

9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

S95TR.XG2TBK
Front view
fron view of s95tr
frontview of XG2TBK
Key Features

  • Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
  • Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
LG Soundbar is against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the top and moving to the corner. White droplets project from the center and ends of the soundbar like a waterfall, depicting up firing sound.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

