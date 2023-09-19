About Cookies on This Site

LG-AI-TV-Revealer2-Option_D

TV-Al(ThinQ)-02-Desktop-V001_v1

Satisfy Your Curiosity

 

Get the answers you are looking for with just a simple voice request.

As soon as you ask, the LG AI TV presents helpful information and inspires you with a wealth of new ideas.

TV-Al(ThinQ)-03-Desktop-V001_v1

Fulfill Your Taste

 

 

With just a simple voice request, the LG AI TV, which learned your viewing habits and patterns, makes suggestions suited to your preference such as movies, programs or music.

TV-Al(ThinQ)-04-Desktop_V001_v1

Expand Your Accessibility

 

 

The LG AI TV lets you instantly switch picture mode or turn the TV off at set times.
With one simple request, change the picture mood of TV to match the contents.
Experience the best cinematic entertainment through Home Automation.

TV-Al(ThinQ)-05-Desktop-V001

Enhanced Compatibility. Extended Potential.

AirPlay Lets You Do It All. Watch. Listen. Share.

AirPlay 2 lets you effortlessly share movies, TV shows, photos and more on your LG OLED TV right from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

TV-AI(ThinQ)-06-Desktop

AirPlay Lets You Do It All. Watch. Listen. Share.

AirPlay 2 lets you play music on every LG OLED TV and other AirPlay 2- compatible speakers in your home at the same time or adjust volume in any room - all in sync.

TV-AI(ThinQ)-06-Mobile-sub-1

Your Home. Under Your Control.

With the Home app and Siri, easily and securely control your LG OLED TV using your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

TV-AI(ThinQ)-06-Mobile-sub-2

TV-Al(ThinQ)-06-Desktop-V001

Home Dashboard

Home at Your Command. All in One Place.

 

Using the intuitive Home Dashboard, you can access connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. Create your unique daily routine with the Magic Remote.

*Magic Link is a mobile optimized feature of Smart ThinQ, supporting mobile EPG and mobile mirroring connection via single voice command.
*EPG refers Electronic Program Guide. The EPG data and GUI may vary by countries or models.
*This function is supported with limited LG mobile devices.
*The products represented in the content feature the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and the LG OLED TV.
*Images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.
*For LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9, included TV-to-AV Box cable is required for TV operation. Please consult with your local installer for proper installation.
LG AI TV is available in the following 10 languages and the feature may differ by country. : English (USA/Australia/Canada/United Kingdom), German, Spanish (Mexico/Spain), French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Russian, Korean.
*Scope of service may vary by region.
*Please refer to service details on your LG AI TV Manual.
*Requires LG Magic Remote and separate purchase may be necessary.
*Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Service limited to certain models.
*Please note that voice recognition service may be changed, removed or terminated without notice, by LGE or its third-party providers.