Color Fidelity tests determine the difference between the color of an original image and the color expressed by a display. Sample colors were extracted and used in the test. The results verified that 100% of the sample colors shown on LG OLED displays closely matched the original colors. Whereas only 70 to 80% of the sample colors shown on LED displays closely matched the original colors.

*Color fidelity determines whether a display's color accuracy is Delta E≤2 across 125 color samples.

*The test results are for the TV panel.

*83-inch LG OLED panel will be certified in the first half of 2021.