Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology
Compress Dust and Hair in the Bin, So You Empty Less Often
*Results may vary depending on operating environment.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.
Included Power Drive Nozzles™
Multi Surface Nozzle
Accessories and Cleaning Tools
Crevice Tool
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
8806087075373
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
0.44
-
Power Mode
-
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
-
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
40
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
-
30
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
-
20
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
-
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
6
-
Cleaning Brush
-
Yes
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
No
-
Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Pet Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
No
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
No
-
Mattress Tool
-
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.6
Buy Directly
A9K-PRO
Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology