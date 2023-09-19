About Cookies on This Site

Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

A9K-PRO

MD07578276

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone, that separates dirt and dust, help to deliver powerful, long-lasting suction.
The handle area of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown on the left with the Smart Inverter Motor™ which is inside shown on the right outside of the machine.

Delivering Powerful, Durable Cleaning Technology

The Smart Inverter motor is a brushless design with minimal mechanical friction during operation. This improves the durability of the motor enabling LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor.

Compress Dust and Hair in the Bin, So You Empty Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, the Kompressor lever is simply pushed down with the door open to clear the contents.

*Results may vary depending on operating environment.

Clean and Charge at the Same Time

With the two included interchangeable batteries, you can clean and charge at the same time. Battery run time up to 120 minutes*.

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

Three images show the vacuum cleaner in the charging stand in various locations: the first has the charging stand next to a couch, the second it is next to a desk, and the third it is next to a bed.

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-stand mode and Compact mode.

 

Easily Store and Charge Anywhere. No Drills Required.

The charging stand has three storage options: self-standing, compact, traditional wall mount.

 

Easily Store and Charge Anywhere. No Drills Required.

The charging stand has three storage options: self-standing, compact, traditional wall mount.
A hand is gripping the handle of the handstick vacuum cleaner. The handle shows the on/off button, Wi-Fi button and Turbo button.



Control Features With a Single Touch of Your Thumb

On, Off and power levels including ‘Turbo’ mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.
The product is shown in side view with an arrow on the pipe indicating the 4 stage extension option. A line drawing to the left shows the wand extended to 3.68 feet and then to 2.89 feet and swiveled.

Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility

It easily extends or contracts for storage and versatile use on floors and hard-to-reach areas.
A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

Clean Your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles With the 5-Step Filtration System

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999%
of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

The vacuum in the charging stand is in a living room in the background with a woman looking at her phone in the foreground. An image of the phone screen shows the cleaning history of her product.

Receive Alerts and Monitoring for a Deep, Powerful Clean

ThinQ helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero™ A9 Kompressor by alerting you to check the status of the filter and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.

Included Power Drive Nozzles™

Multi Surface Nozzle

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

Accessories and Cleaning Tools

Crevice Tool

Combination Tool

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

A9K-PROA9K-PRO
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
KEY FEATURE
Powerful Suction
KEY FEATURE
Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087075373

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2 (Dual)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.6

Buy Directly

