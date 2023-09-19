We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless Vertical Vacuum Cleaner AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
*Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
All Spec
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
0.44
-
Power Mode
-
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Bar Code
-
8806087076394
-
Cleaning Brush
-
No
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
1 (Single)
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
-
50
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
40
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
-
11
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
-
11
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
-
6
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
6
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.7
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
-
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
No
-
Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Pet Nozzle
-
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
No
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
No
-
Mattress Tool
-
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
No
Buy Directly
A9N-LITE
