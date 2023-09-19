About Cookies on This Site

Wireless Vertical Vacuum Cleaner AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.
AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean

Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.
Smart Inverter Motor with AEROScience™
Powerful, Durable

Smart Inverter
Motor with
AEROScience™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives
the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the
vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a
10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

5-Step Filtration Filter up to 99.9% PM0.3 Particles^

Dust and larger dirt particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, smaller particles including fine dust are then filtered in step 4-5.

*Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.
Height Adjustable and

Height Adjustable and
Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.
Store, Charge Anywhere.1

Store, Charge Anywhere.

The charging stand has three storage options: Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation.

SUMMARY

Print
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

All Spec

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087076394

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

No

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

50

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

11

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

11

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

6

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.7

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

