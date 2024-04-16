We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17 kg Washer with 10kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, White Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash ,True Steam , Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis ,ThinQ™ + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
17 kg Washer with 10kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, White Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash ,True Steam , Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis ,ThinQ™ + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
LG Smart Inverter
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
-
42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
-
17 kg Washer with 10kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, White Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash ,True Steam , Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis ,ThinQ™
SUMMARY
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Glass Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
608 x 331 x 477
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 307 x 432
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 307 x 432
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
11.5
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
14.8
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1200
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
42
-
Type
-
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Reheat
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Melt
-
3
-
Proof
-
2
-
Soften
-
3
-
Warm
-
2
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1200
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
42
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
360
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity
-
Washer 17Kg, Dryer 10kg
-
Dimension (W x D x H)
-
700 x 770 x 990
-
Color
-
White
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
WS1710WHT.MS4295C
17 kg Washer with 10kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, White Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash ,True Steam , Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis ,ThinQ™ + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter