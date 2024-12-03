8 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, Middle Black color, Steam,

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
ColdWash
No
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse+
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
6222048406505
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660x880x660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
600
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1005
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
Weight include packing (kg)
68.0
-
Weight (kg)
60.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Plastic Lifter
-
Drum Light
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
No
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
No
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
