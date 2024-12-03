Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, Middle Black color, Steam,

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

8 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, Middle Black color, Steam,

WF0814MB

8 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, Middle Black color, Steam,

()
  • Front View
  • Front View door open
  • Display image
  • Drawer Open
  • Drum view
  • Perspective View
  • Left View
  • Right View
  • Right View door open
  • Side View
  • Back View
  • Energy label
Front View
Front View door open
Display image
Drawer Open
Drum view
Perspective View
Left View
Right View
Right View door open
Side View
Back View
Energy label

Key Features

  • Sleek design & convinient Touch UI
  • Award and Proven
  • Inverter DD for a Powerful Wash with Less Noise
  • OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD
More

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Hand selecting a wash cycle on the wider control panel of an 8kg LG front load washer in a tiled laundry room.

Sleek design & convinient Touch UI

Touch control boast a seamless and sleek design that brings a touch of sophistication to the home. Each model in the lineup offers a touch control panel angled for maximum visibility.

LG ranked Global No. 1 in home laundry appliances by Euromonitor with VDE certified 22-year lifespan for 5,000 cycles.

Award and Proven

Global No. 1 Selling Home Laundry Appliances Brand For 2 Consecutive Years (Excluding China)

LG Direct Drive motor and drum with water splashes, showcasing the 10-year warranty.

Inverter DD for a Powerful Wash with Less Noise

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor is directly attached to the drum without using a belt or pulley. Lesser mechanical parts ensures less energy dissipation which enhances the washing performance, ensures low noise & vibration, more durability and energy saving.

LG washing machine drum with clothes being washed, featuring powerful washing options on the left and delicate on the right.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD

6 Motion DD technology provides optimized motion combinations for each fabric type. So it delivers powerful washing performance with less damage.

SASO
Print

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    6222048406505

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x880x660

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    600

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1005

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    68.0

  • Weight (kg)

    60.0

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Drum Light

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 