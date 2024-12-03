We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine , Essense White color,Steam,
Key Features
- XL Capacity Washing Machines, slimmer body, spacious drum
- Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
- Wash 3kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®
- Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™
- Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ
- 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter direct Drive Motor*
Get XL capacity
Without taking up XL space.*
Built to fit your laundry and your life.
*Compared the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).
**Video used for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model featured in video. Please refer to the image gallery for the local model.
Features to love
XL Capacity Drum
Perfect for large loads and big items
Fits within an LG standard depth footprint
660mm incl. door, 645mm excl. door
Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
Assess the load characteristics and selects the best option
Turbo Clean 360®
Wash 3kg of laundry in 39 minutes
Standard depth
Fit your washer into your life
We’ve fit an XL capacity drum within an LG standard depth footprint of 660mm.*
Reclaim some space in your home without compromising the size of your wash.
*Standard depth comparison based on the standard dimension of W600 x H850 x D660 for LG washing machines with up to 12kg capacity. XL capacity dimension comparison of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).
**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Please refer to the product image gallery.
XL Capacity
Fit more of the good stuff in
Get back valuable time to do more of the things you love. With an impressive 14kg XL drum, get large loads done in one. Perfect for big loads and washing bulky items like doonas and bedding at home..
AI DD®
Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*
*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycle only.
**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
Turbo Clean 360®
Wash 3kg of laundry in just 39 minutes
With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 3kg load of lightly soiled laundry in only 39 minutes.*
*Tested by Intertek, TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle (F0Z6DYPKC). The results may be different depending on the environment.
**Video is used for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Smooth operation
Limit Noise and Vibrations
Packed with technology and a vibration sensor to help reduce noise.
*The number of friction dampers and weight balances may vary depending on the model.
*Video is used for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Allergy Care™ with Steam
Reduce allergens in fabrics with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
Select the 'Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam to assist in reducing common household allergens such as house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen allergens, some household bacteria and fungi in fabrics.
A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling
*Tested by Intertek, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces common household bacteria fungi and allergens. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Smart Control, Smart Life with LG ThinQ®
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control. Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*When comparing the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).
*Standard depth comparison based on the standard dimension of W600 x H850 x D660 for LG washing machines with up to 12kg capacity. XL capacity dimension comparison of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).
**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Please refer to the product image gallery.
FAQs
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
What size washing machine do I need?
The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.
How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?
Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.
How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.
At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.
How can I help save energy during washing?
Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.
What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?
An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.
Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?
No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.
How does AI DD benefit my laundry?
LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.
Do top load washing machines have AI DD?
Select top load models have AI DD®, which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.
What are the benefits of an LG top loader?
The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.
Will I need to clean the machine often?
It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.
Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?
The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x645x950
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
ColdWash
No
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse+
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096038178
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
710x670x1020
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
950
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1145
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x645x950
-
Weight include packing (kg)
77.0
-
Weight (kg)
71.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bed Sheets
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Double Rinse
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket
Yes
-
Dress Shirts
Yes
-
Dry Only
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
One Shirt
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
Yes
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse Only
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
School Uniforms
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Small Load
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wash Only
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
What people are saying
