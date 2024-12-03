We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
ColdWash
No
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084791870
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
71.0
-
Weight (kg)
67.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
