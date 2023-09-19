About Cookies on This Site

8 kg Front load washing machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , VCM colour ,Bigger capacity in same size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door,Stainless Lifter.

Specs

Reviews

Support

WFV0812XM

WFV0812XM -Front View

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

FrontLoader_Dimension
CAPACITY
8kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 850 x 620
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Type

Front Loader Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying