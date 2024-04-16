Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load | Turbo Wash | Steam | ThinQ™ 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor

15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load | Turbo Wash | Steam | ThinQ™ 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor

WS1508X.LS25CBB

15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load | Turbo Wash | Steam | ThinQ™ 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor

Front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

LS25CBBSIV

22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor
LG Front Load Washing Machine WS1508XMT

WS1508XMT

15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load | Turbo Wash | Steam | ThinQ™
AI DD™

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

ls25cbbsiv
Capacity
647 L
Dimension (WxDxH)
913 x 735 x 1790 mm
Main technology
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Additional benefit
DoorCooling+™

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side By Side

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Product Weight (kg)

103

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

WS1508XMT
CAPACITY
15Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645 x 940 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TurboWash3D™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

15

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Steam

Yes

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washing Machine combo

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Silver

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

8

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

15

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

