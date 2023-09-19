About Cookies on This Site

11Kg Top load washing machine, Silver Color, Smart motion, Smart Diagnosis

WTSV11BS

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
11Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
632 x 670 x 1020
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Turbodrum With Inverter Technology
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Diagnosis

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

11

All Spec

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Wash)

220V,50/60Hz

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Air Dry

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Hot Wash

Yes

Soak

Yes

Time Delay

3~18 hr

Tub Clean

Yes

Water Level

10

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED 18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight (kg)

44.5

FEATURES

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Punch + 3

Yes

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

Water Level

10

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Free Silver

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

[TL]Duvet

Yes

[TL]Extra Clean

Yes

[TL]Normal

Yes

[TL]Pre Wash+Normal

Yes

[TL]Quick Wash

Yes

[TL]Tub Clean

Yes

[TL]Wool

Yes

