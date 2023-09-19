11kg Top load washing machine, White Color, Smart motion, Smart Diagnosis

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
11
All Spec
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
-
220V,50/60Hz
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED 18:88
-
Weight (kg)
-
44.5
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Punch + 3
-
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
10
-
Body Color
-
Blue White
-
Lid Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
[TL]Duvet
-
Yes
-
[TL]Extra Clean
-
Yes
-
[TL]Normal
-
Yes
-
[TL]Pre Wash+Normal
-
Yes
-
[TL]Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
[TL]Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
[TL]Wool
-
Yes
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
Yes
-
Hot Wash
-
Yes
-
Soak
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
3~18 hr
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
10
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
11
