11 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Middle Black Colour,Smart Inverter Motor, Tub Clean,

WTV11BND

Front View

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

*LG Smart Inverter Washer saves 36% energy, which means 4.32 months usage. Tested by VDE in April 2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using the normal program with 7.5Kg load.
*Product images are illustrative only and may differ from actual product.

  • Auto Restart

    Auto Restart

     

    When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

  • Standby Power Save

    Standby Power Save

     

    Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

LoDecibel and Less Vibration

Durability with Smart Inverter Motor

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special BMC* molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with Smart Inverter Motor

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.

SASO

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WTV11BND

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

11.5

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Process On/Off

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Temp.

Cold / Warm / Hot

Water Level

8 Levels

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091854735

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

11.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LED + Hard Buttons

Figure Indicator

88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

590 x 965 x 610

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

630 x 1035 x 677

Weight include packing (kg)

44.0

Weight (kg)

38.0

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Lint Filter

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Punch + 3

Yes

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Side Water Fall

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Smart Motion

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

Type

Top Load Washer

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto/Manual

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Middle Black

PROGRAMS

Duvet

Yes

Extra Clean

Yes

Normal

Yes

Pre Wash+Normal

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

