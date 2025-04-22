We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Power Motion
Power motion enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement of Pulsator.
TurboDrum™
Pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents for thorough washing.
Jet Spray
The water jet aids quick and effective rinsing.
An Optimal Way to Wash
6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.
*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).
*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.
*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my ThinQ products?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1040 x 670
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Child Lock
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Water Plus
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091962539
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1040 x 670
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1355
-
Weight (kg)
45.5
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Hygiene 40
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Sanitary 60
Yes
-
School Care
No
-
Silent
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sports Wear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.