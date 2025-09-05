About Cookies on This Site

19 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

19 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

19 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

WTV19HHM
Front Open view
Drum Detail view
Top Open Detail
Drum Filter Detail view
Turbo Nozzle Detail View
Drum Pattern Detail
Display view
Detergent box view
Top view
Top open view
Left side view
Left side open view
Right side open view
Right side view
Key Features

  • AI DD
  • Turbowash™
  • Bigger Capacity
  • Allergy Care
  • Wide Lint Filter
  • Scent Boost
More
A video shows the panel of the washing machine expands and clicks the AI Wash button. Then, sensing the laundry in the drum and set automatically on a proper course for the laundry.

Intelligent Care of 24% More Fabric Protection

Automatically optimize motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches  into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

The inside of the washing machine is visible and the three parts are enlarged in a circle.

Quiet Operator

This washer balancing vibration and spin speed with 4 vertical damper, 2 horizontal damper and 1 vibration sensor.

Video shows water swirling in TurboDrum with green and blue arrows showing opposite rotation for powerful washing.

A Powerful Clean in 39 Minutes

LG's TurboWash gives you clean and fresh clothing in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment. 

Power Motion

Power motion enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement of Pulsator.

TurboDrum™

Pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents for thorough washing.

Jet Spray

The water jet aids quick and effective rinsing.

An Optimal Way to Wash

 

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.

Semi-transparent washer shows drum outline with arrows indicating its larger size than before.

Same Size on the Outside, Bigger Capacity in the Inside

 

Do more laundry in one load with a washer that maximizes its interior space for a larger tub. 

*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.

White fabric surrounded by steam with the Allergen Free Certified logo in the bottom right corner.

Steam Away, Allergens and Bacteria

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that, allergens and bacteria are reduced with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and  Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner

A larger lint filter keeps your laundry and drum cleaner as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.

*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.

Full Stainless Steel Tub

Enjoy Fresher Fabrics for Longer

Your laundry will smell fresher and longer when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.

*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Long Lasting and High Reliability

 

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    19

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1040 x 670

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Child Lock

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Water Plus

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091962720

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    19

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1040 x 670

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1355

  • Weight (kg)

    45.5

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Hygiene 40

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Sanitary 60

    Yes

  • School Care

    No

  • Silent

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

What people are saying

