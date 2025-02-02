Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, TurboWash3D™, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

WTV22HHM1

()
  • Front view
  • Front open view
  • Drum Detail view
  • Top Drum Detail view
  • Control panel detail
  • Panel Detail Center view
  • Filter Detail view
  • Top Perspective open view
  • Soft Closing view
  • Right view
  • Right Open view
  • Left Open view
  • Left view
  • Side view
  • Rear View
Key Features

  • AI DD
  • LCD Panel
  • TurboWash™
  • Wide Lint Filter
  • Scent+
More

Smart and Advanced Laundry

Showing AIDD™ technology

Fabric Care

Optimized motions applied based on the weight and fabric type in each load through AIDD™ technology

It is spraying water in four directions using a 3D multi-nozzle.

Powerful & Fast Wash

It is spraying water in four directions using a 3D multi-nozzle.

It shows a variety of laundry options.

Intelligent Control

Personalized laundry options created based on your washing patterns

There is a sound icon on the washing machine.

Quiet Operation

Noise reduction through vertical and horizontal dampers and sensors

AIDD™

Intelligent Care for Greater Fabric Protection

Automatically optimize motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

Differing Washing Motions and Combinations Applied Depending on the Fabric Type

Icons of laundry behavior applied according to the type of fabric

*Tested by Intertek, AI Wash cycle compared to Normal cycle with default options, based on 3kg of IEC.

*Washing time and Power (motor on/off and RPM) vary depending on clothing type (Delicate, Normal, Stiff)

*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

*Product features may vary by country.

Intelligent Control

Creates Personalized Laundry Options Based on Your Usage

Turn on this feature to enjoy custom laundry options based on your previous washing patterns.

*The 'Auto Arrange Programs' feature arranges programs in order of most frequently used when a mode is used more than 10 times.

*The 'Auto Arrange Programs' feature adapts default options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively.

It shows accessories that keep the washing machine quiet. A puppy is sleeping next to the washing machine.

Quiet Operation

Dampers and a sensor absorb vibrations during washing, enabling a quieter wash.

TurboWash3D™ 

A Powerful Clean in 30 Minutes

Using powerful waves and reverse rotation, TurboWash3D™ washes in every direction for a total clean.

WaveForce™

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

TurboDrum™

Pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions,generating strong water currents for thorough washing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

Jet Spray

The water jet aids quick and effective rinsing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Results may vary depending on the environment.

An Optimal Way to Wash

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Agitating motion : A normal washing motion 
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum 
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Wave force : Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

It shows the inside of the washing machine.

Wide Lint Filter

Larger Filter Keeps the Drum Clean

A woman and a baby are smelling the scent from the laundry.

Scent

Enjoy Fresher Fabric for Longer1)

to be showing the fabric of the quilt.

Steam

Steam Away Allergens and Bacteria2)

It shows the background of soft cloth.

Motor Reliability

Long-lasting Inverter Direct Drive3)

1. Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

2. Allergy Care cycle approved by US intertek for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and  Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).

3. Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

saso

FAQ

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.

2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.

3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.

4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.

2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.

3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product. 

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    22

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Water Plus

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096095805

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    22

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LCD + LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1420

  • Weight (kg)

    59.0

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Silent

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

