About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry

12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry

WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1
LG 12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry, WTT1210OM1

Key Features

  • Roller Jet Pulsator
  • 3 Wash Program
  • Wind Jet Dry
  • Rat Away
More
Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

The roller rub and scrub clothes with added friction to remove dust and mites, delivering a cleaner more sanitized wash.
3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

Customize your wash: three wash programs let you choose the right cycle and care for every type for fabric.
Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

This LG technology reduces residual moisture so that clothes come out of the machine ready to iron and wear. The spin cycle introduces circulating air into the tub, which removes water, dries out the washing tub, and keeps it free of mold.
Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

LG's latest range of semi-automatic wash machines are equipped with Rat Away, a 3mm-thick plastic cover containing a rat-repellent chemical that protects your appliance from rodents and enhances durability and performance.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Print

All Spec

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    20

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    905 x 1025 x 545

  • Weight (kg)

    32.0

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Wheel

    No

  • Anti Vibration Rubber

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Buzzer

    No

  • Collar Scrubber

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    No

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    No

  • Wash Window

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Middle Black

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us