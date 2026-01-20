We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12kg | Twin Tub | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry
All Spec
PROGRAMS
Gentle
Yes
Normal
Yes
Soak
Yes
Strong
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Drain Selector
Yes
Soak Timer (min)
20
Spin Timer (min)
5
Wash Timer (min)
15
CAPACITY
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
10
Wash Capacity(kg)
12
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
905 x 1025 x 545
Weight (kg)
32.0
FEATURES
360˚ Wheel
No
Anti Vibration Rubber
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Buzzer
No
Collar Scrubber
No
Lint Filter
Yes
Punch + 3
Yes
Rat Away feature
Yes
Roller Jet Pulsator
Yes
Rust Free Plastic Base
Yes
Spin Window
No
Unidirectional Wheel
No
Wash Window
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
Wind Jet Dry
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Main Color
Middle Black
