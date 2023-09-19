About Cookies on This Site

15 kg Front load washing machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , VCM colour ,Bigger capacity in same size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door,Stainless Lifter.

WF1510XMT

WF1510XMT

WF1510XMT
Father and daughters laugh in the background as they hold a clean blanket. A White washing machine front load washer in the foreground.

Row with four LG icons for: The mark of AI DD. The mark of TurboWash. The mark of Steam.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More
Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Three columns representing Weight Detection, Softness Detection, and Optimize Washing Patterns with levels beneath show how the AI DD of the washing machine chooses the optimal wash setting.

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
There is a washing machine in the house and a blanket next to it The middle part of the washing machine with a motor gives a transparent effect, showing the inside of the washing machine.

Get It All Done in Less Time

Now you can do more laundry per load with
LG’s space-optimized washer drum.

*Comparing with those of LG conventional front loader with 600mm width products.

 

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic
Steam

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
Steam-Plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Smart Appliance
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated

and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to

the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

There is a washing machine in a black background and it shows the rotating effect of the washing machine popping out

Long lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use.
(e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or
contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
15 kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645 x 940 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

645 x 940 x 770

Steam

Steam

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

645 x 940 x 770

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam

Type

Front Loader Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

15

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

