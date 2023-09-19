We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color
Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.
*Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.
Take Control with Center Control
LG WashTower™ with Center Control
Conventional Stacked Washer and Dryer
Built-in Intelligence
Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG WashTower™.
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle has your back with 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.
*Allergy Care cycle for washer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mite and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of Live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
21
All Spec
-
Type
-
Washer & Dyer one unit
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Washing Machine & Dryer
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Coton
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Steam Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
16
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
21
-
Delay Timer
-
319 hrs
-
Display Type
-
Black LED
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
Black Steel
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Black Steel
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes (WiFi)
