LG 25kg Washer /20kg Dryer│ Front load WashTower│ Central control│ Integrated│ Intelligent Laundry Solution│ AI DD│ TurboWash 360│ Steam│ Black Steel

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswears, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.