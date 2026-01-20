About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 25kg Washer /20kg Dryer│ Front load WashTower│ Central control│ Integrated│ Intelligent Laundry Solution│ AI DD│ TurboWash 360│ Steam│ Black Steel

LG 25kg Washer /20kg Dryer│ Front load WashTower│ Central control│ Integrated│ Intelligent Laundry Solution│ AI DD│ TurboWash 360│ Steam│ Black Steel

WK2520BST
Front View
Front view with open door
Right side view
Right side view with door open
Left side view
Washing machine drum view
Dryer drum view
Interior view of drum
Drawer view
Panel view with hand
Panel view
Low perspective view
Side view
Rear view
SASO_LABEL
Front View
Front view with open door
Right side view
Right side view with door open
Left side view
Washing machine drum view
Dryer drum view
Interior view of drum
Drawer view
Panel view with hand
Panel view
Low perspective view
Side view
Rear view
SASO_LABEL

Key Features

  • Space-saving one body design
  • Center Control™
  • AI Wash & AI Dry
  • Inverter Direct Drive™ motor
More
Style text over a dimmed image of LG washtower built in the living room
Detail text over a dimmed image of LG washtower
A video zoomimg out of the center control panel and showing washtower in various spaces such as living room and laundry room
A video showing close-up details of washtower, such as inside the drum, detergent container, and lint filter

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Unit bodyWashing solutionsDrying solutionsInstallation

Upgrade the laundry area

LG washtower in a compact, stylish apartment laundry space

Space-saving

A simple way to make use of your space

LG washtower's convenient center control panel

Center control

Accessible panel and convenient controls

LG washtower with ai wash and ai dry technology showcasing smart fabric care by detecting the fabric

AI Wash & AI Dry

Intelligent fabric care

LG washtower’s inverter direct drive motor

Durable & silent motor

Long-lasting and reliable

Unit body

One body design

Redefine space with LG WashTower™

Enjoy the minimalist, space-saving design1) of our LG WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Center Control™

Easy reach, easy control

An all-in-one center control panel that's so intuitive, you'll wonder why it didn't exist before.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Background image of water surface

Washer

AI Wash

AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD™

AI Wash2) optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it helps achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

6 Motion™

Motion combinations tailored to fabric type

Our LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor provides six different wash cycles to ensure thorough cleaning.

The washing motion of tumbling

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs

The washing motion of swing

Swing

Gentle swinging, ideal for those delicate items

The washing motion of filtration

Filtration

Water is distributed evenly for a full and even saturation

The washing motion of rolling

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently underwater for a delicate wash

The washing motion of scrubbing

Scrubbing

Alternating motion helps remove stubborn stains

The washing motion of stepping

Stepping

Reduces tangles by releasing at the peak of the rotation

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Automatic dispenser

Clean up to 31 loads with one easy fill

The washer automatically dispenses enough detergent and softener for up to 31 loads with refill alerts sent to your smartphone.3)

TurboWash360™

Thoroughly clean in 30 minutes

Our five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles, for a thorough clean in under 30 minutes4).

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Background image of leaves shadow

Dryer

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

6 Motion™

A new way to care for your fabrics

The LG Inverter Direct Drive™ gives your favorite garments the treatment the deserve.

The drying motion of tumbling

Tumbling/b>

Basic tumbling motion for drying clothes evenly

The drying motion of fluttering

Fluttering

Changes the speed of drum rotation

The drying motion of tossing

Tossing

Loosens and mixes tangled clothes to dry fabrics effectively

The drying motion of rolling

Rolling

Lower drum rotation speeds reduce dropping during tumbling

The drying motion of spreading

Spreading

Separates laundry to the drum wall for quicker drying

The drying motion of holding

Holding

High-speed drum rotation reduces the tumbling motion

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Dual lint filter

Keep clothes clean by removing lint

A dual lint filter optimizes drying performance.

Auto cleaning condenser

Condenser with convenient cleaning

The condenser washes itself automatically7), giving you more time for other tasks.

AI DUAL Inverter™

An energy saver you can trust

The energy-efficient AI DUAL Inverter™ dryer8) has low noise, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Convenience

Prepare to dry

Wash and dry small loads in an hour

With the Quick wash and dry feature, you can finish small loads like sportswear and pajamas in about an hour.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswears, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Smart pairing

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Smart Pairing uses information from the connected washer to automatically start an intelligent drying cycle.

*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Cycle & option optimization

Cycles to suit laundry habits

Automatic memory of your most frequently used cycles and options helps you to minimize the time you spend on laundry, which you can edit and tailor to your washing and drying habits with the Cycle List Edit option.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

ThinQ™

Easy controls for a simple life

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your WashTower™ like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your WashTower™'s energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your WashTower™ take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Installation

The faucet to the side of the appliance

The faucet to the rear of the appliance

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG washtower with LG AI logo and emblem(AI to the core, AI DD, and AI Dual Inverter)

AI Core-Tech enables intelligent control of key components, enhancing energy efficiency, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalized solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

LG washtower with LG AI logo and emblem(AI to the core, AI DD, and AI Dual Inverter)
Q.

Does the LG WashTower have one plug?

A.

The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.

Q.

Is this a stack model?

A.

The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the appropriate drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine can help protect fabrics and keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

 

*Tested by LG Lab. Compared to the Normal cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.). 

*AI sensing is only activated in AI Wash cycle with default wash option and default water temperature option.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from multiple angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a thorough clean in record time.

 

[Global - 220V, except Australia]

*Tested by Intertek, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 3kg of DOE load(10 CFR 430, Subpart B, Appendix J1). The results may be different depending on the environment.

 

[Taiwan - 110V]

*Tested by Intertek on October 2023, Normal cycle with TurboWash ON option (3.63kg based on AHAM loads) (F3M2CYK2E). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

What can a smart washer do?

A.

LG’s washer use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for loads. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking great. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washer can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

 

*Tested by LG Lab. Compared to the Normal cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.). 

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI sensing is only activated in AI Wash cycle with default wash option and default water temperature option.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG Wash Tower?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.

(washer only)

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washer to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 31 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.

Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

Do not dry the following items:

- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets

- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Disclaimer

 

1)One body design

-Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.

 

2)AI Wash

-Tested by LG Lab. Compared to the Normal cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.). 

-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

-AI sensing is only activated in AI Wash cycle with default wash option and default water temperature option.

 

3)Automatic dispenser

-Based on 4-6kg loads.

-Wi-fi and ThinQ app required. Features subject to change.

-The results may different depending on the environment.

 

4)TurboWash360™

[Please enter this disclaimer in case of Global - 220V, except Australia]

-Tested by Intertek, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 3kg of DOE load(10 CFR 430, Subpart B, Appendix J1). The results may be different depending on the environment.

 

[Please enter this disclaimer in case of Taiwan - 110V]

-Tested by Intertek on October 2023, Normal cycle with TurboWash ON option (3.63kg based on AHAM loads) (F3M2CYK2E). The results may be different depending on the environment.

 

5)Steam™

-The Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

 

6)AI Dry™

-Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle in new model compared to Normal cycle in conventional model based on 3kg of delicate items (polyester shirt, blouse, lingerie, under wear, etc.)

-Based on temperature and humidity of dryer and laundry, drying time is changed until the cycle is complete.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].

 

7)Auto cleaning condenser

-The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

-The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

 

8)AI DUAL Inverter™

-Tested by Intertek on December 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG ventilated type conventional heater dryer (RH13D6AVDW vs. RV13D4ASJW). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WK2520BST

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    25

  • CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    20.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1890 x 830

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD

    Yes

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - Steam

    Yes

  • FEATURES (DRYER) - DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • ezDispense

    No

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Drain+Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed14

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • Coton

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    No

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Steam Drum Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Wool

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cloud Cycle

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1460

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    830

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1890 x 830

  • Weight (kg)

    160.0

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096457733

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    Black Steel

  • Body Color (Washer)

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    20.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    25

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.