LG 25kg Washer /20kg Dryer│ Front load WashTower│ Central control│ Integrated│ Intelligent Laundry Solution│ AI DD│ TurboWash 360│ Steam│ Black Steel

Disclaimer
1)One body design
-Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.
2)AI Wash
-Tested by LG Lab. Compared to the Normal cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.).
-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
-AI sensing is only activated in AI Wash cycle with default wash option and default water temperature option.
3)Automatic dispenser
-Based on 4-6kg loads.
-Wi-fi and ThinQ app required. Features subject to change.
-The results may different depending on the environment.
4)TurboWash360™
-Tested by Intertek, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 3kg of DOE load(10 CFR 430, Subpart B, Appendix J1). The results may be different depending on the environment.
-Tested by Intertek on October 2023, Normal cycle with TurboWash ON option (3.63kg based on AHAM loads) (F3M2CYK2E). The results may be different depending on the environment.
5)Steam™
-The Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
6)AI Dry™
-Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle in new model compared to Normal cycle in conventional model based on 3kg of delicate items (polyester shirt, blouse, lingerie, under wear, etc.)
-Based on temperature and humidity of dryer and laundry, drying time is changed until the cycle is complete.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].
7)Auto cleaning condenser
-The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
-The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
8)AI DUAL Inverter™
-Tested by Intertek on December 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG ventilated type conventional heater dryer (RH13D6AVDW vs. RV13D4ASJW). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.