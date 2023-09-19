About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

New LG TONE Free​

Refresh Your Sound

Clear and spatial sound with Meridian and a sleek, comfortable design turn the true wireless earbud experience up a notch.

An image of a galaxy space and a blue-lighted circle in the middle of it with “LG TONE Free” lettering inside the circle

Premium Sound

True Wireless Earbuds with Meridian Audio Technology

Immerse yourself in rich, clear audio. A built-in equalizer delivers impressive bass and treble tones that sound like the live recording.

An image of earbuds floating over an opened-up cradle with blue lighting highlighting the bottom stems of the earbuds

Sound, Engineered Together

“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan CEO at Meridian Audio -

LG Tone Free with Meridian

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions. As the British pioneer of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

AV-TONEFree-FN4-04-MERIDIAN-History-02-01
AV-TONEFree-FN4-04-MERIDIAN-History-02-02
AV-TONEFree-FN4-04-MERIDIAN-History-02-03
AV-TONEFree-FN4-04-MERIDIAN-History-02-04

MERIDIAN’s Leading Technologies

Since its inception more than 40 years ago, Meridian's rigourous and research-led philosophy has maintained its position on the limits of what is possible in sound. As the Pioneers of High Resolution Audio and Masters of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
An image of the "MQA" logo

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality. With MQA you can be sure that you’re hearing exactly what the artist approved in the studio.
The Best Sound for All Types of Music​
Special EQ by Meridian

The Best Sound for All Types of Music​

As well as the standard Immersive mode, you can choose three other

Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) enhanced presets.

An image of an earbud with diagrams highlighting the two microphones inserted in the earbud
Call Clarity

Noise Reduction & Echo Cancellation​

LG TONE Free FN4 features built-in, high-performance dual microphones for the maximal call clarity. Echo Cancellation and Noise Reduction, which is engineered with the leading beamforming algorithm of LG TONE neckband series, detects and minimizes unwanted noise. And the lower microphone is positioned at the end of the stem picks up and amplifies your vocals even in a crowded space.
An image of two black earbuds jumping on a puddle of water
Water Resistant

IPX4 Rated for Sweat and Rain

Don't sweat it: water resistance has your earbuds protected when you're sweating while working out or walking in the rain. TONE Free FN4 earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning that they are resistant to water splashes from any direction*, so you can keep listening—rain or shine.
An image of a white earbud with numbers next to it showing the battery life
Battery Life

Just the Right Amount of Power

Enjoy a total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle—all from one charge.​
An image of two earbuds in a cradle with blue lighting on
Fast Charging

Power Up in 5 Minutes

No time? No problem. Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.

Comfortable Ear Gels

LG TONE Free FN4 earbuds are encased in soft ear gels made with a non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone. These comfortable ear gels allow you to have fewer worries about what you use all-day.

An image of a black earbud and two sets of three different sized ear gels

Find Your Perfect Fit from Three Sizes

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Simply Effortless​

An image of a phone and earbuds in a virtual space with blue, purple, red lines circling on the background
New TONE Free App

Find My Earbuds

You can easily locate your missing earbuds that will beep sound when you press play in the Find My Earbuds page.
Sleek and Minimal Design

Refreshingly in Style

The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business. An ergonomic fit also means you barely notice the earbuds in your ears. TONE Free FN4 is perfect for those who want to focus on what they're listening to and look sleek while doing so.

We can only use the black earbud - no white earbud image.

An image of an earbuds in a virtual space with diagrams showing that the weight is centered on the head of the earbud
Ergonomic Design

Balanced for a Better Fit

TONE Free FN4 earbuds have been engineered to fit comfortably in your ears with
head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure. The flexible, soft ear gels conform to your ear shape so that you can longer enjoy music without feeling your earbuds.

*The image is simulated.

Compact Cradle

Fits Right in Your Palm

Minimal yet with a unique shape, TONE Free FN4 cradle is compact enough to fit in your palm, and stylish enough to fit any aesthetic.

An image of a man dressed in grey suit holding a black LG TONE Free Fn6 cradle and taking out an earbud from it

What people are saying