Refresh Your Sound
An image of a galaxy space and a blue-lighted circle in the middle of it with “LG TONE Free” lettering inside the circle
True Wireless Earbuds with Meridian Audio Technology
An image of earbuds floating over an opened-up cradle with blue lighting highlighting the bottom stems of the earbuds
Sound, Engineered Together
“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”
- John Buchanan CEO at Meridian Audio -
LG Tone Free with Meridian
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions. As the British pioneer of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.
MERIDIAN’s Leading Technologies
Comfortable Ear Gels
An image of a black earbud and two sets of three different sized ear gels
Find Your Perfect Fit from Three Sizes
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Simply Effortless
Refreshingly in Style
Fits Right in Your Palm
An image of a man dressed in grey suit holding a black LG TONE Free Fn6 cradle and taking out an earbud from it
