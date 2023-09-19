About Cookies on This Site

Slim Neckband

                       The slim and lightweight design can be comfortably worn at all times so you'll never miss a call.

Retractable Earbuds

The earbud lines pull out and retract back in, eliminating the inconvenience of tangled wires.
Meridian Technology

Meridian is a high-performance audio expert and pioneer of advanced audio solutions. Crafted with Meridian technology, LG TONE Style deliver balanced sound with rich and clear tones.
Multi-Layer Metal for Better Sound

A composite diaphragm in the speaker unit helps produce clarity in high and low range. The high-strength metal layer creates accurate treble, while the plastic layer produces rich, deep bass. Now you can experience clearer and more balanced sound than ever before.

*Image simulated.

Microphones for call Clarity

Dual microphones pick up your voice more clearly so phone calls are more audible even in noisy environments.
Long Lasting Battery

8 hours of playback or a full day of use from a single charge means no more battery worries.
Fast Charging Battery

If you're suddenly low on battery, only a 10-minute charge will deliver up to 3 hours of use.
Pairing

When connecting LG TONE Style via Bluetooth a prompt will appear on your smartphone to make pairing quick and convenient.

*Pairing conditions may vary depending on the type of smartphone.
*Only Android 5.0 or higher is supported. Before pairing, enable location services on the device you want to connect to.

Comfort and Productivity All-day Long

The comfortable neckband design reduces fatique typically caused by wearing of headsets over many hours. With its always wearing style of use, you will not miss calls while it provides ultimate usability for when you are working from home.

Study Comfortably at Home

The lightweight neckband design makes it easy to wear for a long time and reduces fatigue.Also, when your children are studying from home, the built-in microphone provides a better learning interaction with others.

